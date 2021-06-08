Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion debt Under terms of...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital has bought Headquarters II, a 14-story office building with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Heady Investments recently completed the building along...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles west of Minneapolis The five-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...
Dallas Business Journal DRA Advisors has bought a seven-building office complex totaling 374,085 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The New York investor bought the property from Accesso of Hallandale Beach, Fla, for an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $486 million, or $126,563/unit, for the 384-unit Heron Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Oro Capital...