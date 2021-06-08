Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Austin Business Journal Morgan Group is breaking ground soon on Pearl Georgetown, a 336-unit apartment project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Houston multifamily developer is constructing the 16-building property at 5400 North...
The Real Deal A venture of Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plans on constructing a 215-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The 14-story building, at 326 Rockaway Ave, will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
REBusiness Online Birge & Held has opened the 71-unit E’Laan Apartments in downtown Indianapolis The local developer began work on the property, at 515 East Market St, in 2019 The five-story property has studio, one- and two-bedroom units...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...