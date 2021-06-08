Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital has bought Headquarters II, a 14-story office building with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Heady Investments recently completed the building along...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...
Dallas Business Journal DRA Advisors has bought a seven-building office complex totaling 374,085 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The New York investor bought the property from Accesso of Hallandale Beach, Fla, for an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $486 million, or $126,563/unit, for the 384-unit Heron Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Oro Capital...
Passco Cos has paid $98 million, or $284,060/unit, for the 345-unit Watermark at Chesterfield Village apartment property in the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, among the most-active players in the...