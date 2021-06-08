Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Austin Business Journal Morgan Group is breaking ground soon on Pearl Georgetown, a 336-unit apartment project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Houston multifamily developer is constructing the 16-building property at 5400 North...
Dwight Capital has provided $439 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 332-unit Greystone at Widewaters apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC The loan...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...
Real Estate NJ Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $353 million of financing against 1255 Broad St, a 203,000-square-foot office building in Clifton, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which allowed the property’s owner, ERCT Capital...
ConnectCREcom Holland Partner Group has secured $494 million of financing against Kado NW, a 196-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, Wash, investor will use the loan, which was arranged by CBRE’s Portland office, to retire...
Greystone has provided $4958 million of Freddie Mac financing to fund Goldcrest Management’s acquisition of the 484-unit Chalet Gardens apartment complex in Pine Hill, NJ, which is 18 miles east of downtown Philadelphia The 10-year loan...