New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
ConnectCREcom Holland Partner Group has secured $494 million of financing against Kado NW, a 196-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, Wash, investor will use the loan, which was arranged by CBRE’s Portland office, to retire...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...
Real Estate Weekly The Legal Aid Society has signed a 30-year lease for 198,900 square feet of office space at the 800,000-sf Merchants Square Building in Manhattan The lease is part of the nonprofit’s plan to consolidate its Manhattan offices...
Denver Business Journal Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $134 million, or $316,037/unit, for Parq at Iliff Station, a 424-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer, SteelWave...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Bay Area Industrial Corp has paid $338 million, or $1,456/sf, for the 23,215-square-foot office building at 445 Sherman Ave in Palo Alto, Calif The local company, which was represented by CBRE, purchased the property...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...