South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital has bought Headquarters II, a 14-story office building with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Heady Investments recently completed the building along...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles west of Minneapolis The five-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...
Dallas Business Journal DRA Advisors has bought a seven-building office complex totaling 374,085 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The New York investor bought the property from Accesso of Hallandale Beach, Fla, for an undisclosed...
The Real Deal A venture of Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plans on constructing a 215-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The 14-story building, at 326 Rockaway Ave, will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor...