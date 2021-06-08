Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
Dwight Capital has provided $439 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 332-unit Greystone at Widewaters apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC The loan...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...
Real Estate NJ Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $353 million of financing against 1255 Broad St, a 203,000-square-foot office building in Clifton, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which allowed the property’s owner, ERCT Capital...
Greystone has provided $4958 million of Freddie Mac financing to fund Goldcrest Management’s acquisition of the 484-unit Chalet Gardens apartment complex in Pine Hill, NJ, which is 18 miles east of downtown Philadelphia The 10-year loan...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has raised $6022 million for its latest bridge-lending investment vehicle, Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V LP The fund, which has a $1 billion equity-raising target, would be the...