Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
Dwight Capital has provided $439 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 332-unit Greystone at Widewaters apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC The loan...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...
ConnectCREcom Holland Partner Group has secured $494 million of financing against Kado NW, a 196-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, Wash, investor will use the loan, which was arranged by CBRE’s Portland office, to retire...
Greystone has provided $4958 million of Freddie Mac financing to fund Goldcrest Management’s acquisition of the 484-unit Chalet Gardens apartment complex in Pine Hill, NJ, which is 18 miles east of downtown Philadelphia The 10-year loan...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has raised $6022 million for its latest bridge-lending investment vehicle, Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V LP The fund, which has a $1 billion equity-raising target, would be the...