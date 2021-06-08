Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...
Real Estate Weekly The Legal Aid Society has signed a 30-year lease for 198,900 square feet of office space at the 800,000-sf Merchants Square Building in Manhattan The lease is part of the nonprofit’s plan to consolidate its Manhattan offices...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...