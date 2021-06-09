Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has paid $904 million, or $267,456/unit, for the 338-unit Altis Promenade apartment property in Lutz, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
The New York investment manager has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion of debt The deal, which is slated to close in the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital has bought Headquarters II, a 14-story office building with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Heady Investments recently completed the building along...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...