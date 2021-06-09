Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles west of Minneapolis The five-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
REBusiness Online Birge & Held has opened the 71-unit E’Laan Apartments in downtown Indianapolis The local developer began work on the property, at 515 East Market St, in 2019 The five-story property has studio, one- and two-bedroom units...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Fountain Real Estate Capital has paid $12 million, or $7792/sf, for the 154,000-square-foot Saint Anthony Parkway warehouse in Minneapolis The Prior Lake, Minn, investment firm purchased the industrial property...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC has paid $131 million, or $46,787/room, for the Crowne Plaza Dayton, a 280-room hotel in Dayton, Ohio The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from Integrity Hotels Group...
Washington Post The Trump Organization is looking to sell the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark has been tapped to market the property Trump in October 2019 had hired JLL to market the hotel, but it was pulled from the...
St Louis Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $673 million, or $127,462/unit, for the 528-unit Haven on the Lake apartment complex in Maryland Heights, Mo The Coral Gables, Fla, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Louisville Business First LIV Development has proposed building a 302-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being planned for an 18-acre site at 5217 Springdale Road, about 13 miles east of the city’s downtown It will have...