Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...
Bisnow Enovational has signed a lease for 97,000 square feet at the 172,000-sf Aleck office building in Washington, DC The tech company will occupy the 12-story building’s top six floors It is relocating from 1101 K St NW, which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...
Real Estate NJ Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $353 million of financing against 1255 Broad St, a 203,000-square-foot office building in Clifton, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which allowed the property’s owner, ERCT Capital...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...