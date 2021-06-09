Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
The New York investment manager has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion of debt The deal, which is slated to close in the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital has bought Headquarters II, a 14-story office building with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Heady Investments recently completed the building along...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...