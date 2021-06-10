Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz Sares Regis Group has sold two industrial properties totaling 122,280 square feet in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $353 million, or $28868/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager sold the properties, at 15301 and 15461 Springdale St,...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Austin Business Journal Morgan Group is breaking ground soon on Pearl Georgetown, a 336-unit apartment project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Houston multifamily developer is constructing the 16-building property at 5400 North...