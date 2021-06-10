Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has paid $375 million for three warehouses with a combined 108,000 square feet in Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the industrial buildings from the Deutsch family Venture Capital Properties brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Russland Capital Group is offering for sale 1407 on Michigan, a 199-unit apartment property in Chicago The local development firm has hired Berkadia Institutional Solutions to market the property, which is expected to...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group of investors led by Sterling Bay Co is offering for sale the 178-room Talbott Hotel in Chicago JLL has the listing The investor group includes Conlon & Co, Geolo Capital, actor John Cusack and National...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has paid $904 million, or $267,456/unit, for the 338-unit Altis Promenade apartment property in Lutz, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on...
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...