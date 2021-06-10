Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Eagle Ridge Partners has agreed to pay $222 million, or $3144/sf, for a 706,029-square-foot industrial complex at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, investment and management firm is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has paid $904 million, or $267,456/unit, for the 338-unit Altis Promenade apartment property in Lutz, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
The New York investment manager has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion of debt The deal, which is slated to close in the...