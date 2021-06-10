Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Bisnow Enovational has signed a lease for 97,000 square feet at the 172,000-sf Aleck office building in Washington, DC The tech company will occupy the 12-story building’s top six floors It is relocating from 1101 K St NW, which is owned by...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...