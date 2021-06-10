Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz Sares Regis Group has sold two industrial properties totaling 122,280 square feet in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $353 million, or $28868/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager sold the properties, at 15301 and 15461 Springdale St,...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has paid $375 million for three warehouses with a combined 108,000 square feet in Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the industrial buildings from the Deutsch family Venture Capital Properties brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Eagle Ridge Partners has agreed to pay $222 million, or $3144/sf, for a 706,029-square-foot industrial complex at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, investment and management firm is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has paid $904 million, or $267,456/unit, for the 338-unit Altis Promenade apartment property in Lutz, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on...
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...