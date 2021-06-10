Log In or Subscribe to read more
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...
Blackfish Investments has paid $685 million, or $274,000/unit, for the 250-unit Veere Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Provo, Utah, multifamily specialist bought the property from Epoch Residential of Winter Park, Fla, which had developed it last year...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has paid $375 million for three warehouses with a combined 108,000 square feet in Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the industrial buildings from the Deutsch family Venture Capital Properties brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Eagle Ridge Partners has agreed to pay $222 million, or $3144/sf, for a 706,029-square-foot industrial complex at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, investment and management firm is...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has paid $904 million, or $267,456/unit, for the 338-unit Altis Promenade apartment property in Lutz, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Commercial Observer BLDG Management has paid $17 million, or about $2,216/sf, for the 7,806-square-foot retail building at 2076-2084 86th St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the two-story building from Wharton Properties Cushman &...