Commercial Observer XPO Logistics has signed a lease to fully occupy the 400,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md, about 20 miles southeast of Washington, DC Link Logistics Real Estate owns...
Crain’s Chicago Business Russland Capital Group is offering for sale 1407 on Michigan, a 199-unit apartment property in Chicago The local development firm has hired Berkadia Institutional Solutions to market the property, which is expected to...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group of investors led by Sterling Bay Co is offering for sale the 178-room Talbott Hotel in Chicago JLL has the listing The investor group includes Conlon & Co, Geolo Capital, actor John Cusack and National...
Bisnow Enovational has signed a lease for 97,000 square feet at the 172,000-sf Aleck office building in Washington, DC The tech company will occupy the 12-story building’s top six floors It is relocating from 1101 K St NW, which is owned by...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...
Washington Post The Trump Organization is looking to sell the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark has been tapped to market the property Trump in October 2019 had hired JLL to market the hotel, but it was pulled from the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...