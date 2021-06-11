Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has signed a lease for 96,092 square feet at 1333 New Hampshire Ave, a 350,000-sf office building in Washington, DC The nonprofit will occupy three and half floors starting...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
CARROLL has formed a partnership with LCOR Inc, giving it an entrée into the property development business The Atlanta investment manager, which owns 30,000 apartment units valued at $52 billion, long has operated a construction management unit,...
Commercial Property Executive Howard Hughes Corp has broken ground on 1700 Pavilion, a 267,000-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-story property is being built on a three-acre site just south of the Las Vegas Ballpark minor-league...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Commercial Observer XPO Logistics has signed a lease to fully occupy the 400,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md, about 20 miles southeast of Washington, DC Link Logistics Real Estate owns...
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...