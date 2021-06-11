Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
Commercial Property Executive Howard Hughes Corp has broken ground on 1700 Pavilion, a 267,000-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-story property is being built on a three-acre site just south of the Las Vegas Ballpark minor-league...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...