Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
CARROLL has formed a partnership with LCOR Inc, giving it an entrée into the property development business The Atlanta investment manager, which owns 30,000 apartment units valued at $52 billion, long has operated a construction management unit,...
Phoenix Business Journal A limited lability company managed by James L Ledwith has paid $175 million, or $23,117/unit, for Envy Self-Storage and RV, a 757-unit self-storage facility in Gilbert, Ariz The Sonoma, Calif, company purchased the property...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...
LA Biz Sares Regis Group has sold two industrial properties totaling 122,280 square feet in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $353 million, or $28868/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager sold the properties, at 15301 and 15461 Springdale St,...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...