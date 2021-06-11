Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greek Development has paid $315 million, or $103/sf, for 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane, a 305,706-square-foot warehouse in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood The East Brunswick, NJ, industrial property developer, led by Frank A Greek, bought the...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
The Real Deal Madison Capital has paid $45 million for two development sites in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the sites from Pearl Realty, which had acquired them in 2013 for $102 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the latest deal The...
Phoenix Business Journal A limited lability company managed by James L Ledwith has paid $175 million, or $23,117/unit, for Envy Self-Storage and RV, a 757-unit self-storage facility in Gilbert, Ariz The Sonoma, Calif, company purchased the property...
Blackfish Investments has paid $685 million, or $274,000/unit, for the 250-unit Veere Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Provo, Utah, multifamily specialist bought the property from Epoch Residential of Winter Park, Fla, which had developed it last year...
LA Biz Sares Regis Group has sold two industrial properties totaling 122,280 square feet in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $353 million, or $28868/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager sold the properties, at 15301 and 15461 Springdale St,...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has paid $375 million for three warehouses with a combined 108,000 square feet in Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the industrial buildings from the Deutsch family Venture Capital Properties brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Eagle Ridge Partners has agreed to pay $222 million, or $3144/sf, for a 706,029-square-foot industrial complex at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, investment and management firm is...