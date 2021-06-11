Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $515 million of financing against the Duncan, a 260-unit apartment property in Chicago The loan, which has a term of two and half years, can be extended for a year, and represents 758 percent of the...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
The Real Deal Madison Capital has paid $45 million for two development sites in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the sites from Pearl Realty, which had acquired them in 2013 for $102 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the latest deal The...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $1078 million of financing against the 229-unit Grand Tier apartment property in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood The loan was used to retire $102 million of Freddie Mac...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has paid $375 million for three warehouses with a combined 108,000 square feet in Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the industrial buildings from the Deutsch family Venture Capital Properties brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Seavest Investment Group has paid $538 million, or $68974/sf, for the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY The White Plains, NY, company bought the eight-story property from...
Pelican Communities has received $213 million of mortgage financing from PGIM Real Estate against its SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will use the three-year loan, which was...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the construction of a 96,000-square-foot lifestyle mixed-use property at the Verde at Cooley Station complex in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Ariz The 10-building property will have...