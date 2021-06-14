Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer Brack Capital Real Estate is offering for sale the 219,701-square-foot building at 720 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $180 million, or...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Shanahan Development and Pedersen Development Co has proposed building a 200-unit apartment project in Denver The five-story property will be built at 1530 West 13th Ave, which is a little more than a mile from...
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
San Antonio Business Journal CBRE Global Investors has bought the 596-unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Knightvest Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal by Newmark The property, at 4114 Medical...
Dallas Business Journal SiteOne Landscape Supply has leased a 337,913-square-foot industrial property in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of Dallas The Roswell, Ga, provider of landscaping supplies is taking its space at a 750,000-sf...
Dallas Business Journal Realty Income Corp has bought a 102 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property and was...
Dallas Business Journal High Street Logistics has filed plans to build Enterprise Place, a 138,910-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the two-building industrial park, at 1107 Enterprise Place, could...
Baltimore Business Journal Claiborne Senior Living plans on building the 120-bed Claiborne at Roland Park seniors-housing property in Baltimore The proposed building would sit on the corner of Falls Road and Northern Parkway in the city’s...