Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Decron Properties has paid $6475 million, or $333,762/unit, for 1221 Broadway, a 194-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-story complex is encumbered by a $272 million Freddie Mac loan that was securitized through FREMF, 2017-K727 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ECI Group has paid $665 million, or $243,590/unit, for the 273-unit Mosaic at Oak Creek apartment property in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist...
Phoenix Business Journal TMG Partners has agreed to pay $35756 million, or $83453/sf, for the 428,459-square-foot office property at 350-380 Ellis St in Mountain View, Calif The San Francisco developer is buying the property from NortonLifeLock Inc...
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
Dallas Business Journal SiteOne Landscape Supply has leased a 337,913-square-foot industrial property in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of Dallas The Roswell, Ga, provider of landscaping supplies is taking its space at a 750,000-sf...
Dallas Business Journal Realty Income Corp has bought a 102 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property and was...
Dallas Business Journal High Street Logistics has filed plans to build Enterprise Place, a 138,910-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the two-building industrial park, at 1107 Enterprise Place, could...