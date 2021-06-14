Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
San Antonio Business Journal CBRE Global Investors has bought the 596-unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Knightvest Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal by Newmark The property, at 4114 Medical...
Dallas Business Journal Realty Income Corp has bought a 102 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property and was...
Dallas Business Journal High Street Logistics has filed plans to build Enterprise Place, a 138,910-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the two-building industrial park, at 1107 Enterprise Place, could...
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT wants to break ground next month on the Village Creek Distribution Center, a 605,441-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the warehouse on a 36-acre site at 5055 Park...
Washington Business Journal The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has signed a lease for 96,092 square feet at 1333 New Hampshire Ave, a 350,000-sf office building in Washington, DC The nonprofit will occupy three and half floors starting...
Commercial Observer XPO Logistics has signed a lease to fully occupy the 400,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md, about 20 miles southeast of Washington, DC Link Logistics Real Estate owns...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...