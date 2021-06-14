Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Decron Properties has paid $6475 million, or $333,762/unit, for 1221 Broadway, a 194-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-story complex is encumbered by a $272 million Freddie Mac loan that was securitized through FREMF, 2017-K727 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ECI Group has paid $665 million, or $243,590/unit, for the 273-unit Mosaic at Oak Creek apartment property in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist...
Phoenix Business Journal TMG Partners has agreed to pay $35756 million, or $83453/sf, for the 428,459-square-foot office property at 350-380 Ellis St in Mountain View, Calif The San Francisco developer is buying the property from NortonLifeLock Inc...
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
San Antonio Business Journal CBRE Global Investors has bought the 596-unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Knightvest Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal by Newmark The property, at 4114 Medical...
Dallas Business Journal Realty Income Corp has bought a 102 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property and was...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the Bernardin, a 171-unit apartment property in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired CBRE to market the complex, which it had purchased in 2005 for $894 million The Bernardin,...
Berkadia has handled the sale of roughly $6 billion of apartment properties through May, putting it on a pace to easily top the $10 billion of investment-sales volume it had projected for the year For all of 2020, in contrast, the company brokered...