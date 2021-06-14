Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Decron Properties has paid $6475 million, or $333,762/unit, for 1221 Broadway, a 194-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-story complex is encumbered by a $272 million Freddie Mac loan that was securitized through FREMF, 2017-K727 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ECI Group has paid $665 million, or $243,590/unit, for the 273-unit Mosaic at Oak Creek apartment property in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Shanahan Development and Pedersen Development Co has proposed building a 200-unit apartment project in Denver The five-story property will be built at 1530 West 13th Ave, which is a little more than a mile from...
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
San Antonio Business Journal CBRE Global Investors has bought the 596-unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Knightvest Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal by Newmark The property, at 4114 Medical...
Dallas Business Journal Realty Income Corp has bought a 102 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property and was...
Berkadia has handled the sale of roughly $6 billion of apartment properties through May, putting it on a pace to easily top the $10 billion of investment-sales volume it had projected for the year For all of 2020, in contrast, the company brokered...