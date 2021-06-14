Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the 11 million-square-foot office building at 35 West Wacker Drive in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired Eastdil Secured’s Chicago office to market the property, which...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Reign Capital has paid $301 million, or $13736/sf, for the AT&T Center, a 219,135-square-foot office building in Milwaukee The New York development and management company purchased the property from an...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Russland Capital Group is offering for sale 1407 on Michigan, a 199-unit apartment property in Chicago The local development firm has hired Berkadia Institutional Solutions to market the property, which is expected to...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Eagle Ridge Partners has agreed to pay $222 million, or $3144/sf, for a 706,029-square-foot industrial complex at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, investment and management firm is...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group of investors led by Sterling Bay Co is offering for sale the 178-room Talbott Hotel in Chicago JLL has the listing The investor group includes Conlon & Co, Geolo Capital, actor John Cusack and National...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...