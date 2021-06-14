Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of 1 Park Row, a proposed mixed-use building with 58 residential condominium units as well as office and retail space in Manhattan’s Financial District The property...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer Brack Capital Real Estate is offering for sale the 219,701-square-foot building at 720 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $180 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BBVA has provided $46 million of financing against the 300-unit Ashley Lake Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, TruAmerica Multifamily of Los Angeles,...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $515 million of financing against the Duncan, a 260-unit apartment property in Chicago The loan, which has a term of two and half years, can be extended for a year, and represents 758 percent of the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners has secured $500 million of financing against 111 Wall St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Pimco provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...