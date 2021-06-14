Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...
Decron Properties has paid $6475 million, or $333,762/unit, for 1221 Broadway, a 194-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-story complex is encumbered by a $272 million Freddie Mac loan that was securitized through FREMF, 2017-K727 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ECI Group has paid $665 million, or $243,590/unit, for the 273-unit Mosaic at Oak Creek apartment property in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of 1 Park Row, a proposed mixed-use building with 58 residential condominium units as well as office and retail space in Manhattan’s Financial District The property...
Phoenix Business Journal TMG Partners has agreed to pay $35756 million, or $83453/sf, for the 428,459-square-foot office property at 350-380 Ellis St in Mountain View, Calif The San Francisco developer is buying the property from NortonLifeLock Inc...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and the We’re Group has secured $350 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 office and medical-office buildings on Long Island, NY Barclays and Citigroup provided the debt, which...
San Antonio Business Journal DJE Texas Management Group has bought the Limestone Oaks Apartments, a 400-unit complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Limestone Oaks, at 9001 Wurzbach Road, was built in 1981 The buyer...
San Antonio Business Journal CBRE Global Investors has bought the 596-unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Knightvest Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal by Newmark The property, at 4114 Medical...