Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Jay Paul Co has filed plans to develop a two-building office project totaling 775,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The six-story property, dubbed Springdale Green, is being built on a 30-acre site off Springdale Road near...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of 1 Park Row, a proposed mixed-use building with 58 residential condominium units as well as office and retail space in Manhattan’s Financial District The property...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...