Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on the 98-bed Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Sparta, Wis The Minneapolis developer is building the $20 million property at 14400 County Highway B, about 29 miles east of La Crosse, Wis,...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Jay Paul Co has filed plans to develop a two-building office project totaling 775,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The six-story property, dubbed Springdale Green, is being built on a 30-acre site off Springdale Road near...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...