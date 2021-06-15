Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...
Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on the 98-bed Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Sparta, Wis The Minneapolis developer is building the $20 million property at 14400 County Highway B, about 29 miles east of La Crosse, Wis,...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development venture that includes Mill Creek Residential Trust, Barkett Realty and Stadler Real Estate Corp plans to start work in the fourth quarter on a 20-story apartment project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Plans...
Rentvcom Elk River Capital has paid $117 million, or $23636/sf, for the 49,500-square-foot industrial property at 2249 South Yale St in Santa Ana, Calif The Steamboat Springs, Colo, investor purchased the property from JP California Property...
Dwight Capital has provided an $1897 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program against the 158-unit Sycamore Lane Apartments in Davis, Calif The financing allowed the property’s...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...