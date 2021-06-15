Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Jay Paul Co has filed plans to develop a two-building office project totaling 775,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The six-story property, dubbed Springdale Green, is being built on a 30-acre site off Springdale Road near...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Bisnow A venture of Donohoe Cos and Carr Cos plans on constructing a 380-unit apartment building at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, about six miles northwest of Washington, DC The 18-story property also would have 15,000 square feet of retail...
First Mile Properties has paid $84 million, or $13135/sf, for River Centre, a 639,490-square-foot office property in Red Bank, NJ Five Mile is an affiliate of Crown Acquisitions of New York, which was founded by the late Stanley Isaac Chera, who...
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...