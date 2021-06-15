Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development venture that includes Mill Creek Residential Trust, Barkett Realty and Stadler Real Estate Corp plans to start work in the fourth quarter on a 20-story apartment project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Plans...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Becovic and Next Realty has paid $162 million, or about $69,828/unit, for a portfolio of 14 apartment buildings totaling 232 units in Milwaukee Becovic, of Chicago, and Next Realty, of Skokie, Ill, purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Jay Paul Co has filed plans to develop a two-building office project totaling 775,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The six-story property, dubbed Springdale Green, is being built on a 30-acre site off Springdale Road near...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...