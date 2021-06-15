Log In or Subscribe to read more
GI Partners has paid $155 million, or $41894/sf, for the Mt Eden Research Park, with 369,986 square feet of life-sciences space in Hayward, Calif, just south of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment manager bought the six-building property...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development venture that includes Mill Creek Residential Trust, Barkett Realty and Stadler Real Estate Corp plans to start work in the fourth quarter on a 20-story apartment project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Plans...
Crain’s New York Business Prologis Inc has bought a 68 percent stake in the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 46-81 Metropolitan Ave in Queens, NY, in a deal that values the four-building complex at $628 million, or $32041/sf The San...
Rentvcom Elk River Capital has paid $117 million, or $23636/sf, for the 49,500-square-foot industrial property at 2249 South Yale St in Santa Ana, Calif The Steamboat Springs, Colo, investor purchased the property from JP California Property...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Becovic and Next Realty has paid $162 million, or about $69,828/unit, for a portfolio of 14 apartment buildings totaling 232 units in Milwaukee Becovic, of Chicago, and Next Realty, of Skokie, Ill, purchased the...
Washington REIT, which in recent years started reducing its exposure to office and retail properties, has struck a deal to sell its remaining office portfolio – 12 properties with 24 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area – to...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...