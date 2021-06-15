Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Prologis Inc has bought a 68 percent stake in the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 46-81 Metropolitan Ave in Queens, NY, in a deal that values the four-building complex at $628 million, or $32041/sf The San...
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer Brack Capital Real Estate is offering for sale the 219,701-square-foot building at 720 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $180 million, or...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and the We’re Group has secured $350 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 office and medical-office buildings on Long Island, NY Barclays and Citigroup provided the debt, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the Bernardin, a 171-unit apartment property in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired CBRE to market the complex, which it had purchased in 2005 for $894 million The Bernardin,...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the 11 million-square-foot office building at 35 West Wacker Drive in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired Eastdil Secured’s Chicago office to market the property, which...
Commercial Observer A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners has secured $500 million of financing against 111 Wall St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Pimco provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
The Real Deal Madison Capital has paid $45 million for two development sites in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the sites from Pearl Realty, which had acquired them in 2013 for $102 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the latest deal The...