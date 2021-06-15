Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Dwight Capital has provided an $1897 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program against the 158-unit Sycamore Lane Apartments in Davis, Calif The financing allowed the property’s...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of 1 Park Row, a proposed mixed-use building with 58 residential condominium units as well as office and retail space in Manhattan’s Financial District The property...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...