CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of 1 Park Row, a proposed mixed-use building with 58 residential condominium units as well as office and retail space in Manhattan’s Financial District The property...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...