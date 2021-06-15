Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...
Crain’s New York Business Prologis Inc has bought a 68 percent stake in the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 46-81 Metropolitan Ave in Queens, NY, in a deal that values the four-building complex at $628 million, or $32041/sf The San...
Rentvcom Elk River Capital has paid $117 million, or $23636/sf, for the 49,500-square-foot industrial property at 2249 South Yale St in Santa Ana, Calif The Steamboat Springs, Colo, investor purchased the property from JP California Property...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Becovic and Next Realty has paid $162 million, or about $69,828/unit, for a portfolio of 14 apartment buildings totaling 232 units in Milwaukee Becovic, of Chicago, and Next Realty, of Skokie, Ill, purchased the...
Washington REIT, which in recent years started reducing its exposure to office and retail properties, has struck a deal to sell its remaining office portfolio – 12 properties with 24 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area – to...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
Bisnow A venture of Donohoe Cos and Carr Cos plans on constructing a 380-unit apartment building at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, about six miles northwest of Washington, DC The 18-story property also would have 15,000 square feet of retail...