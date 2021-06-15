Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer Brack Capital Real Estate is offering for sale the 219,701-square-foot building at 720 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $180 million, or...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Shanahan Development and Pedersen Development Co has proposed building a 200-unit apartment project in Denver The five-story property will be built at 1530 West 13th Ave, which is a little more than a mile from...