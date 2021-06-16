Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Southern Land Co has proposed constructing a 329-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section The building, at 418 Spring Garden St, will have 14,520 square feet of retail space and 89...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Walton Street Capital and Court Street Ventures is developing Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia It will break ground on the project later this year and...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Felice Development Group and Fields Grade plans on building a 900-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at 1333 M St SE, will consist of three residential buildings and include about 45,000...
Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...
Real Estate NJ Blue Onyx Cos has broken ground on 14 Summit, a 78-unit apartment project in East Orange, NJ The five-story building, at 14 Summit St, will have one- and two-bedroom units, along with coworking space, a lounge, fitness center and two...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Aria Development has proposed building a 40-story residential condominium project in downtown Miami The local developer had bought the project’s 048-acre development site, at 501 NE First Ave, in...
Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on the 98-bed Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Sparta, Wis The Minneapolis developer is building the $20 million property at 14400 County Highway B, about 29 miles east of La Crosse, Wis,...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development venture that includes Mill Creek Residential Trust, Barkett Realty and Stadler Real Estate Corp plans to start work in the fourth quarter on a 20-story apartment project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Plans...