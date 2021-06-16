Log In or Subscribe to read more
Natixis has provided $60 million of financing against the 105-unit apartment building at 237 11th St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Meridian Capital Group It allowed the property’s owner, Trinity Place...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Aria Development has proposed building a 40-story residential condominium project in downtown Miami The local developer had bought the project’s 048-acre development site, at 501 NE First Ave, in...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1312 million of capital for the construction of Artisan Crossing, a 250-unit apartment property in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Belmont, Calif The New York investment manager placed a $76 million...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...
GI Partners has paid $155 million, or $41894/sf, for the Mt Eden Research Park, with 369,986 square feet of life-sciences space in Hayward, Calif, just south of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment manager bought the six-building property...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...