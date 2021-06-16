Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Natixis has provided $60 million of financing against the 105-unit apartment building at 237 11th St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Meridian Capital Group It allowed the property’s owner, Trinity Place...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1312 million of capital for the construction of Artisan Crossing, a 250-unit apartment property in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Belmont, Calif The New York investment manager placed a $76 million...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Dwight Capital has provided an $1897 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program against the 158-unit Sycamore Lane Apartments in Davis, Calif The financing allowed the property’s...