South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...
GI Partners has paid $155 million, or $41894/sf, for the Mt Eden Research Park, with 369,986 square feet of life-sciences space in Hayward, Calif, just south of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment manager bought the six-building property...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on South Cucamonga Distribution Center, a 210,703-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor received a $20 million loan from Zions Bank...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...
Crain’s New York Business Prologis Inc has bought a 68 percent stake in the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 46-81 Metropolitan Ave in Queens, NY, in a deal that values the four-building complex at $628 million, or $32041/sf The San...
Rentvcom Elk River Capital has paid $117 million, or $23636/sf, for the 49,500-square-foot industrial property at 2249 South Yale St in Santa Ana, Calif The Steamboat Springs, Colo, investor purchased the property from JP California Property...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Becovic and Next Realty has paid $162 million, or about $69,828/unit, for a portfolio of 14 apartment buildings totaling 232 units in Milwaukee Becovic, of Chicago, and Next Realty, of Skokie, Ill, purchased the...