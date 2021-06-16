Log In or Subscribe to read more
Capital Allocation Partners has paid $305 million, or $179,411/unit, for two apartment properties that total 170 units near Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor acquired the properties – the 134-unit Sakara...
Berkadia has originated $587 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 480-unit Advenir at San Tropez Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla The seven-year, fixed-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Advenir Inc of Aventura, Fla, to retire...
Natixis has provided $60 million of financing against the 105-unit apartment building at 237 11th St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Meridian Capital Group It allowed the property’s owner, Trinity Place...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1312 million of capital for the construction of Artisan Crossing, a 250-unit apartment property in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Belmont, Calif The New York investment manager placed a $76 million...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...