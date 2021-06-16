Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...
GI Partners has paid $155 million, or $41894/sf, for the Mt Eden Research Park, with 369,986 square feet of life-sciences space in Hayward, Calif, just south of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment manager bought the six-building property...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...
Crain’s New York Business Prologis Inc has bought a 68 percent stake in the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 46-81 Metropolitan Ave in Queens, NY, in a deal that values the four-building complex at $628 million, or $32041/sf The San...
Rentvcom Elk River Capital has paid $117 million, or $23636/sf, for the 49,500-square-foot industrial property at 2249 South Yale St in Santa Ana, Calif The Steamboat Springs, Colo, investor purchased the property from JP California Property...